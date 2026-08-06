Metro impact on heritage: Telangana HC defers hearing on PILs

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has adjourned to August 27 a batch of PILs alleging that the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II project threatens 102 heritage structures across the city. While the state maintained that only three notified heritage buildings are directly affected, the petitioners argued that several structures have already suffered damage.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, heard detailed arguments from both sides on Wednesday.

Appearing for the state, senior counsel contended that the petitioners had incorrectly projected all 102 heritage structures along the proposed Metro corridor as being under threat.

The government maintained that only three notified heritage buildings, including Aliabad Sarai and the Old MCH Building, are directly affected, while the remaining heritage structures are unaffected by the project.

The state informed the court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, it had filed an additional affidavit on March 31, along with a detailed spreadsheet setting out the status of each of the 102 heritage and sensitive structures. The document identifies properties proposed for acquisition, those that remain untouched, locations where metro works have not commenced and sites where statutory procedures are under way.

Regarding Aliabad Sarai, the government submitted that the Grade-I heritage structure would neither be acquired nor demolished until the statutory de-notification process is completed. It added that a similar legal process is being followed for another privately owned heritage building.