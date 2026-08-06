Police get two-day custody of trainee IPS officer accused of sexual assault

HYDERABAD: A local court on Wednesday granted police a two-day custody of trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy for interrogation in a case related to the alleged sexual assault and criminal intimidation of a fellow trainee officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

Though police sought seven days of police custody, the court granted only two days of custody.

The case was initially registered by Attapur police but was later transferred to the Women Safety Wing (WSW) for further investigation.

According to police, the accused came into contact with the woman on Instagram in mid-2025 after she responded to his post about his successful entry into the Indian Police Service. After exchanging contact details and building a rapport through conversations about his humble background, the accused and the woman had entered into a relationship, they added.

Later, when their relationship turned sour following repeated arguments between them, the accused repeatedly threatened to die by suicide, displayed weapons, made persistent demands for multiple relationships and engaged in acts of harassment, creating fake social media accounts after being blocked and even threatened to release private chats, police further said.

The attitude of the accused led to a break-up, following which the victim married another person. Even after her marriage, the accused continued to harass and sexually assault her, police added.