Telangana mulls corporation for ex-servicemen

HYDERABAD: The state government is considering the establishment of a dedicated Ex-Servicemen Corporation to strengthen welfare measures, generate employment opportunities, and streamline rehabilitation services for veterans in the state.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between the Director of the Department of Sainik Welfare, Brigadier N.R. Babu (Retd.), and Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Brigadier Babu proposed setting up the Telangana Ex-Servicemen Corporation to promote the welfare of ex-servicemen, improve employment prospects, and coordinate security services for veterans across the state.

Responding positively, the chief secretary directed the Department of Sainik Welfare to undertake a comprehensive study of similar corporations functioning in other states. He asked officials to examine their organisational structures, operational procedures, financial models, and implementation mechanisms before submitting a proposal to the government.

The director also urged the government to convene a meeting of the State Sainik Board, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, at the earliest to review issues concerning the ex-servicemen community. The chief secretary assured that steps would be taken to obtain the chief minister’s approval and hold the meeting at the earliest.

Housing-related issues also figured prominently during the discussions. Brigadier Babu highlighted the need to provide housing security for ex-servicemen and requested that a specified quota of houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme be earmarked for ex-servicemen, Veer Naris (war widows), and other eligible families.

Jaju said the government would examine these demands and explore measures to address them.