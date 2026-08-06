Telangana Police nab interstate gang linked to burglaries across multiple states

KAMAREDDY: Kamareddy police arrested a five-member interstate gang allegedly involved in house burglaries, thefts, robberies and cheating cases across several states. The accused, from Maharashtra and West Bengal, were apprehended following an investigation into a recent burglary in Kamareddy.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said the gang was intercepted during vehicle checking in Kamareddy town. Police seized Rs 4,000 in cash and three mobile phones from the accused.

The investigation began after Ajan Naresh, a resident of Jayashankar Colony, lodged a complaint stating that unidentified persons broke into his locked house on August 4 while the family was away. The burglars allegedly ransacked the house and stole Rs 2,000 kept near a television.

Police detained five persons found moving suspiciously near Kamareddy Railway Station on Tuesday morning. Fingerprint verification reportedly revealed their involvement in previous criminal cases. They have been identified as Mohammed Ali Razaq (40), Mohammed Nasir (50), Mohammed Sadiq (25), Mohammed Shahid Razaq (32), all residents of Kamptee in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, and SK Faizan (19) of West Bengal.

80 cases filed across country

Investigators said the gang arrived in Kamareddy from Maharashtra on July 27 and conducted reconnaissance at busy commercial areas and bank premises. On July 28, they allegedly stole Rs 15,000 from a customer outside the SBI branch at Indiranagar using a distraction technique. After committing another theft in Ballarshah, Maharashtra, they reportedly returned to Telangana.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted involvement in offences across Telangana and several other states, claiming involvement in more than 50 cases in Bengaluru and around 80 cases across the country.