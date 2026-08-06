Telangana’s monsoon deficit now at 5%; to narrow further: IMD

HYDERABAD: Moderate to heavy rainfall over the past few days has helped Telangana reduce its monsoon deficit from 20% in the last week of July to 5% as of now. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects the deficit to narrow further, with moderate rainfall likely to continue across the state over the next few days.

Until the last week of July, 27 of the state’s 33 districts had recorded deficient rainfall. That number has now fallen to eight districts. Meanwhile, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Medak and Rangareddy have received excess rainfall.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts on Thursday. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely at many places across the state over the next three days.

The weather department has warned of gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated locations across all districts during this period and advised residents to exercise caution during hunderstorms.

According to the IMD, the prevailing weather conditions are influenced by the monsoon trough, which currently extends from Anupgarh through Delhi, Shahjahanpur, Basti and Chapra towards Nagaland. An upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over South Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas at about 5.8 km above mean sea level, while another circulation is present over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh at around 4.5 km above mean sea level.