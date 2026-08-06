Two youths rescued after causeway crossing attempt fails in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR: Two young men had a narrow escape after they and their motorcycle were swept away while attempting to cross a flooded causeway between Padira and Ramalaxmanapalle villages in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Wednesday.

Following heavy rain in the upstream catchment areas, floodwaters flowed across the Manair causeway, submerging the road. Despite the danger, the duo reportedly attempted to cross the causeway. Their motorcycle lost balance in the strong current, and both were swept away.

Alert residents rushed to their rescue and, using ropes, pulled the youths to safety. However, the motorcycle was washed away.

Meanwhile, irrigation projects in the region are receiving steady inflows. The Mid Manair Reservoir has stored 16 tmcft against its full capacity of 27.55 tmcft.

The Upper Manair Dam currently holds 1.531 tmcft against its 2 tmcft capacity, with an inflow of 3,055 cusecs from the catchment area. The Gayatri Pump House is also receiving substantial inflows.

With storage levels rising in the Mid Manair Reservoir, farmers in the ayacut areas of the Lower Manair Dam, besides the Mallannasagar and Ranganayakasagar projects in Siddipet district, are hoping the irrigation department will soon release water for kharif crops.

According to irrigation officials, the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar is receiving 821 cusecs from local catchment areas and has stored 5.688 tmcft against its full capacity of 24.034 tmcft.