Will respond to legal notices at appropriate time: TPCC president Mahesh

NIZAMABAD : Asserting that he will stand by his claims that BRS leader T Harish Rao had performed “kshudra pujas” (black magic) seeking political gains and hoping for drought and hardship in Telangana, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday said that he will not be cowed down by legal notice threats from the former.

Addressing the media during his visit to Nizamabad, the state Congress chief said:

“I will stand by what I said about Harish Rao’s visit to temples in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to perform kshudra pujas. I won’t be cowed down by his legal notices. I will definitely respond to those legal notices. I will respond at an appropriate time.”

“Black magic practices still exist in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where there are dedicated temples for performing kshudra pujas. Harish Rao visited such temples and performed occult rituals. Harish Rao seems to believe in such practices. If not, he should clarify why he visited those temples,” he said.

On irregularities in delivery of custom milled rice (CMR) by millers to the government, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already started reviewing the situation and also directed officials not to spare the erring millers.