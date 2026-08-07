Construction of Young India schools in Telangana progressing at rapid pace

HYDERABAD: Construction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools (YIIRS) is in full swing across the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy proposed establishing separate schools for boys and girls in every Assembly constituency. In the first phase, one school will be built in each of 105 constituencies. Work on 86 schools is at various stages, while administrative approvals for the remaining 19 institutions are in the final stages.

According to officials, the government has granted administrative approval for the first batch of 86 schools. The tendering process for 78 of them has been completed and construction work is progressing swiftly, they added.

Tender procedures have been completed in Adilabad and Gajwel constituencies, where construction is expected to begin soon. Tender evaluations are underway in Mudhole, Boath and Nirmal constituencies. Land has recently been allocated for schools in Sirpur, Kamareddy and Dubbak constituencies and detailed project reports (DPRs) are currently being prepared. Land has been identified in Serilingampally, while the process of finalising land acquisition is continuing in Chandrayangutta, the officials said.

While construction of 86 schools is already underway, estimates for another 19 schools have been completed and submitted to the government for administrative approval. These schools are proposed to be built in constituencies of Korutla, Jangaon, Huzurabad, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Alampur, Siddipet, Narsapur, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, LB Nagar, Maheshwaram, Suryapet, Uppal, Balkonda, Nizamabad, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Qutbullapur.