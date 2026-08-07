Gig workers in Telangana announce indefinite strike from Aug 8

HYDERABAD: Warning of disruptions to app-based transport and delivery services, gig and platform workers’ unions have announced an indefinite statewide strike from August 8 unless the state government acts on their long-pending demands.

The protest call, led by the Telangana App Based Drivers Forum (TADF) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), comes after what the unions described as months of discussions with the state government and platform companies without any concrete action.

TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin demanded that the state government notify a minimum base fare, along with fair per-kilometre and per-minute rates for app-based transport services, to ensure sustainable earnings for drivers and delivery workers.

He sought immediate notification of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Rules, constitution of a Welfare Board, and implementation of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, including minimum fares, stricter regulation and a ban on private vehicles operating commercially unless converted into commercial vehicles.