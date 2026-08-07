HC refuses to quash criminal case against Telugu actor Venkatesh, others

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against actor Daggubati Venkatesh, producer D Suresh Babu, actors Rana Daggubati and D Abhiram, and their accountant Gaddam Vishwanatham in a dispute over the Deccan Kitchen property at Film Nagar.

Justice N Tukaramji dismissed their petition seeking to quash the chargesheet pending before the XVII Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally. The petitioners contended that the dispute related to leasehold rights, possession and demolition of structures, making it a civil matter rather than a criminal case.

The complaint was filed by Kore Nandu Kumar, who alleged that the accused, in collusion with GHMC officials, unlawfully entered the leased premises, demolished structures allegedly erected by him, removed movable property and intimidated him and his family. Acting on the private complaint, the Magistrate recorded sworn statements, took cognisance of offences under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and initiated criminal proceedings.

The accused approached the high court in 2024 seeking to quash the case. Finding no grounds to exercise its inherent jurisdiction, the court dismissed the petition, allowing the trial before the magistrate to proceed.