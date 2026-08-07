Telangana celebrates as ‘black gold’ from Naini block reaches Singareni plant

ADILABAD: In a landmark achievement for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited and Telangana’s energy sector, the first coal rake from the company’s Naini coal mine in Odisha arrived at the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) at Jaipur in Mancherial district on Thursday morning.

Loaded with approximately 4,000 tonnes of coal, the rake travelled 1,131 kilometres, marking the first-ever transportation of coal from an SCCL-owned mine outside Telangana to the state.

The coal rake’s arrival is being hailed as a golden milestone in strengthening Telangana’s long-term energy security.

As the first-ever coal rake from Odisha arrived at the STPP, the officials led by Director (Operations) LV Suryanarayana and Director (E&M) M Tirumala Rao performed traditional rituals and inaugurated the coal unloading process.

Speaking on the occasion, the duo said that in line with the state government’s vision, coal from the Naini mine is now being supplied to meet Telangana’s growing power requirements.

While SCCL has long supplied coal to other states, this is the first time that coal from an SCCL-owned mine in another state has been transported to its home state, making it a truly historic achievement, they added.

The officials also acknowledged the special initiative taken by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in securing the Tadicherla-2 and Manuguru dip-side coal blocks, and expressed gratitude to the state government for its continued efforts to secure additional mining blocks for SCCL.