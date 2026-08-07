Telangana celebrates as ‘black gold’ from Naini block reaches Singareni plant

ADILABAD: In a landmark achievement for the Singareni Collieries Company Limited and Telangana’s energy sector, the first coal rake from the company’s Naini coal mine in Odisha arrived at the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) at Jaipur in Mancherial district on Thursday morning.
Loaded with approximately 4,000 tonnes of coal, the rake travelled 1,131 kilometres, marking the first-ever transportation of coal from an SCCL-owned mine outside Telangana to the state.
The coal rake’s arrival is being hailed as a golden milestone in strengthening Telangana’s long-term energy security.
As the first-ever coal rake from Odisha arrived at the STPP, the officials led by Director (Operations) LV Suryanarayana and Director (E&M) M Tirumala Rao performed traditional rituals and inaugurated the coal unloading process.
Speaking on the occasion, the duo said that in line with the state government’s vision, coal from the Naini mine is now being supplied to meet Telangana’s growing power requirements.
While SCCL has long supplied coal to other states, this is the first time that coal from an SCCL-owned mine in another state has been transported to its home state, making it a truly historic achievement, they added.
The officials also acknowledged the special initiative taken by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in securing the Tadicherla-2 and Manuguru dip-side coal blocks, and expressed gratitude to the state government for its continued efforts to secure additional mining blocks for SCCL.
Bhatti congratulates SCCL
Meanwhile, Vikramarka, who is currently on an official visit to the United States, released a video message congratulating the SCCL management, officers and employees.
Describing the arrival of the first Naini coal rake as a historic occasion, he said that the state government would continue extending full support for the expansion and strengthening of SCCL.
The deputy chief minister said that Singareni should expand beyond conventional coal mining into critical minerals and rare earth minerals, emerging as a globally competitive mining company.
He added that the state government was prepared to procure the world’s most advanced mining equipment, including cutting-edge technologies from Caterpillar, to modernise SCCL operations.
He stated that the arrival of the first Naini coal rake marks the beginning of a new era that will secure a brighter future for coming generations.
SCCL Chairman and Managing Director Dr Buddhaprakash Jyoti thanked the state governments of Telangana and Odisha, Indian Railways, and all officers and employees who contributed to the successful transportation of the first coal rake from Odisha to Telangana.