Telangana finalising aggregator policy for app-based transport services

HYDERABAD: The state government has begun the process of framing a Telangana Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy to regulate app-based transport services, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Thursday.

A committee comprising officials from relevant departments has been constituted to draft the policy and has held consultations with aggregator companies, drivers, vehicle owners, passenger representatives, transport operators, technology experts and government departments.

Prabhakar said the committee was in the final stages of preparing its recommendations and would soon submit its report to the government. The policy will be implemented after the recommendations are examined.

He said the proposed policy would cover passenger safety, driver welfare, vehicle fitness, permits, insurance, licensing of aggregators, regulatory mechanisms, digital monitoring, fare transparency, grievance redressal, data integration with government departments and the promotion of electric vehicles.

The minister said the government aims to frame a policy balancing passenger safety, driver welfare, legal compliance, technology adoption and environmental sustainability.