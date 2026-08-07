Telangana: Jagga emerges as a godsend for ailing infant

SANGAREDDY: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy came to the rescue of a woman who arrived at the Sangareddy Government Hospital carrying her unresponsive four-month-old baby late on Wednesday night.

A worried Pravalika, with an unresponsive baby in her arms, was standing in a ward waiting for help when the Congress leader arrived at the hospital for a “surprise inspection”.

When Jayaprakash, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, enquired about the baby and why she had come unaccompanied, Pravalika explained that the child had suffered fits and she had to bring the baby to hospital on her own as her in-laws were sick and her husband was away on work.

Jagga Reddy immediately took them in his car to the Mother and Child Health Centre (MCH), located within the hospital premises. He spoke to the doctors and asked them to ensure that the baby was provided immediate treatment.

The Congress leader stayed at the hospital until the baby recovered. When he asked the woman if her husband was coming, she said that he worked as a driver and was away on duty. Jagga Reddy then personally called her husband and asked him to come to the hospital.

After her child recovered, Pravalika expressed her gratitude to the Congress leader.