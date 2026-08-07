Telangana: 'Neither insulted Harish nor spread false info,' says Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that he will stand by the “kshudra pujas” allegations he levelled against BRS leader T Harish Rao, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday demanded that the former minister clarify why he visited the temples, which according to him were known for occult practices.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, the Congress leader also said that he neither insulted Harish Rao nor made any false allegations against the Siddipet MLA.

On Harish Rao’s legal notice, he said that he was not afraid of legal notices. “If necessary, we will fight it out in the court of law,” he said.

The TPCC chief also hit out at BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, describing his statements as “worthless.” He remarked that Arvind and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar were “like children” before him.

Referring to comments made by Arvind on his height, the Congress leader said that former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was also a short man but he successfully led the nation.