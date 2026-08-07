Telangana plans major makeover of all 51 MMTS stations in city

HYDERABAD: The state government has drawn up a plan to transform all 51 Hyderabad Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) stations into modern multi-modal transit hubs with seamless connectivity to Hyderabad Metro Rail, TGSRTC buses and other transport services.

The project, to be implemented by the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA), is among the city’s first comprehensive first- and last-mile connectivity initiatives. It aims to address long-standing issues faced by MMTS commuters, including poor pedestrian access, inadequate parking, distant bus stops and the absence of organised feeder services.

The initiative follows directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who asked HUMTA to prepare station-wise Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans for all 51 MMTS stations. HUMTA will soon invite bids to appoint a consultant for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and Station Area Development/MMI plans for each station.

Officials said the project will go beyond station upgrades by redesigning station precincts to enable seamless transfers between MMTS trains, Metro Rail, TGSRTC buses, auto-rickshaws and other transport modes, while promoting walking and cycling.