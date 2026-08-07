Telangana: 'Prove your claims or face the consequences,' says Harish

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: Responding to TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud repeatedly alleging that he performed “kshudra pujas”, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said that “there should be some limit to political criticism”.
Speaking to reporters, the former minister said: “If someone speaks recklessly without any restraint, I will not let it go. One should not level baseless allegations and try to tarnish others’ reputation. I will not spare them.”
“Either prove your allegations or face the consequences,” Harish Rao told Mahesh Goud.
“Endowments Minister Konda Surekha made irresponsible remarks and is now making the rounds of the Nampally court. In this case too, I will file both criminal and defamation suits. A legal notice has already been served, and they have been given 30 days to respond. The day after the notice period ends, I will file both criminal and defamation cases against them. I will not spare them,” Harish Rao said.
The BRS leader said that there must be limits and responsibility in political criticism. “If you make allegations, you have to substantiate them. As we are exposing the Congress government’s mistakes, scams and failures, they are resorting to mudslinging and diversionary politics,” the Siddipet MLA said.
‘Cong govt failed to protect Telangana’s interests’
Targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader said that injustice is being done to the state in river waters as a “man without a Telangana soul is leading the state”.
Addressing the gathering after paying tributes to Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar on his birth anniversary in Siddipet, Harish Rao alleged that the state had suffered injustice in river water allocation under the present government.
He claimed that the government had failed to secure clearances for irrigation projects, resulting in the cancellation of proposals to utilise 383 tmcft of Godavari water. “The government should protect Telangana’s interests. Why is it forgoing its rights over Sammakkasagar water? Why is it failing to stop the Banakacherla project in Andhra Pradesh?” he asked.
Later, Harish Rao visited an electricity substation at Raghavapur after farmers complained of inadequate power supply.
Claiming that farmers received only 10.5 hours of electricity on Wednesday, he said reservoirs such as Ranganayaka Sagar and Mallanna Sagar had not been filled, worsening irrigation problems.
“On the one hand there is no water, and on the other, power supply is inadequate. How can farmers survive?” he asked, alleging that the government was deliberately delaying giving new power connections.