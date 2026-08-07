Telangana: 'Prove your claims or face the consequences,' says Harish

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: Responding to TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud repeatedly alleging that he performed “kshudra pujas”, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Thursday said that “there should be some limit to political criticism”.

Speaking to reporters, the former minister said: “If someone speaks recklessly without any restraint, I will not let it go. One should not level baseless allegations and try to tarnish others’ reputation. I will not spare them.”

“Either prove your allegations or face the consequences,” Harish Rao told Mahesh Goud.

“Endowments Minister Konda Surekha made irresponsible remarks and is now making the rounds of the Nampally court. In this case too, I will file both criminal and defamation suits. A legal notice has already been served, and they have been given 30 days to respond. The day after the notice period ends, I will file both criminal and defamation cases against them. I will not spare them,” Harish Rao said.

The BRS leader said that there must be limits and responsibility in political criticism. “If you make allegations, you have to substantiate them. As we are exposing the Congress government’s mistakes, scams and failures, they are resorting to mudslinging and diversionary politics,” the Siddipet MLA said.