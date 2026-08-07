Telangana: Pvt jr colleges under TGBIE scanner over fake Fire NOCs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has launched an internal inquiry into allegations that some private junior colleges submitted fake Fire No Objection Certificates (Fire NOCs) while seeking affiliation. The move follows media reports that prompted authorities to initiate action against the managements concerned.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the board said the matter was under examination and that the authenticity of the Fire NOCs submitted by the institutions was being verified. It warned that any college found to have misled the board or violated affiliation norms would face stringent action under the applicable rules and regulations after the inquiry is completed.

The TGBIE said it was coordinating with all authorities concerned as part of the investigation.

Calling the issue a matter of serious concern, the board said it was taking all necessary steps to establish the facts and ensure appropriate action. It also appealed to parents, students, college managements and other stakeholders not to be misled by rumours or unverified reports that could cause confusion.