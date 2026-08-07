Telangana Rakshana Sena president Kavitha plans nationwide movement

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday announced that her party will launch a nationwide movement demanding 50% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in legislative bodies, alongside an 11-point charter of resolutions for complete empowerment of all marginalised communities.

Presiding over the “Samajika Nyaya Telangana Sankalpa Sabha” held at Saroornagar, Kavitha demanded that the 42% BC Reservation Bill passed by the state, which is currently pending approval with the Centre, be cleared without administrative stalling.

“The BC Reservation Bill granting 50% representation in legislative bodies must be officially passed before the upcoming Budget session of Parliament,” she said.

The former MLC further said: “If the Union government fails to pass the BC Reservation Bill before the Budget session, we will mobilise thousands of activists and lead a massive ‘Chalo Delhi’ rally with over 1,000 cars.”