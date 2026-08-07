Telangana: Stranded in Armenia, Man seeks help after job scam

JAGTIAL: A migrant worker from Namthabad village in Mallial mandal of Jagtial district has appealed to the Telangana government for help after being stranded in Armenia, alleging that he was cheated by a recruitment agent who had promised him a job in Russia.

The worker, Ganga Kishan, narrated his ordeal in a selfie video that has gone viral on social media. He alleged that an agent from Mallial repeatedly assured him of employment in Russia but instead sent him to Armenia.

According to Ganga Kishan, no one received him upon his arrival. After wandering for some time, two men offered him shelter for five days but allegedly fled after taking Rs 40,000 from him. Left without money or employment, he claimed that he struggled to survive until a local resident offered him shelter. “There are no job opportunities here, and at times I have to beg for food,” he said in the video.

Appealing to the Telangana government and Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam, Ganga Kishan sought immediate assistance to facilitate his return to his village. Authorities are yet to respond officially to his appeal.