Adluri Laxman Kumar urges RBI to feature Ambedkar on currency notes

HYDERABAD: Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Friday urged the Union government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take a positive decision to feature the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on Indian currency notes.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, the minister revealed his plan to take up the issue with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state Cabinet, with a view to persuading the state government to make an official representation to the Centre in this matter.

The minister extended support to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar by the Currency Notes Ambedkar Photo Sadhana Samithi (CAPSS). He asserted that featuring Dr Ambedkar’s portrait on Indian currency would serve as a powerful national affirmation of the country’s unwavering commitment to constitutional values, social justice and equality. He appealed to the Centre to accord Dr Ambedkar the national recognition befitting his unparalleled contribution to nation-building.