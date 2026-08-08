BJP’s peace push appears to pay off as Telangana leaders close ranks

HYDERABAD: After months of mixed signals from the Telangana BJP, the party’s central leadership seems to have stepped in to ensure that too many power centres do not end up hurting the organisation. The message from New Delhi is said to be simple: Stop looking over each other’s shoulders and start looking towards the next election.

Over the past few weeks, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Telangana in-charge Sunil Bansal and co-in-charge Abhay Patil have quietly gone about meeting almost every important player in the state unit — Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior organisational leaders. Party insiders say the objective was not merely to take stock of the situation but to iron out differences that had become increasingly visible in recent months.

One of the key initiatives, sources said, came from MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who hosted a series of one-to-one dinner meetings with Telangana MPs at his official residence in New Delhi over nearly a week. During the informal interactions, he is learnt to have impressed upon the MPs the need to work in tandem with MLAs, MLCs and the state leadership rather than function in separate camps.

Party leaders point to the recent appointments of district presidents as one of the first visible outcomes of the exercise. According to them, the appointments in Karimnagar and Medchal-Malkajgiri, pending for several months, gathered momentum after meetings between Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and Bandi Sanjay in Delhi and Hyderabad. Those discussions, sources claimed, also helped smoothen differences that had emerged between sections of the state leadership.