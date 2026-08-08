BRS trying to reignite regional sentiments on water issues: Chamala

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday accused the BRS leaders of attempting to reignite regional sentiments over river water issues. Addressing the media in New Delhi, he alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao were trying to mislead the people by spreading false narratives, including claims that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu were working hand-in-glove to harm Telangana’s interests.

He asserted that the Congress would counter the “malicious campaign” of both the BRS and BJP. The parliamentarian also suggested that Rama Rao and Harish Rao stop deriving political mileage from people’s hardships. He also alleged that the BRS leaders were using every statement being made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to launch misinformation campaigns for political gains.

Kiran Kumar, meanwhile, thanked the Congress leadership for appointing him as the chairman of TPCC Media Committee, stating that he would work hard to effectively communicate the party’s policies and the government’s initiatives to the people.