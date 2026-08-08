Circle inspector booked for sexually abusing, extorting woman in Sangareddy.

SANGAREDDY: A case has been registered against suspended circle inspector Srinivasulu Reddy at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district after a woman alleged sexual assault, physical abuse and extortion of nearly Rs 2 crore.

The survivor, in her complaint, alleged that she had approached the police over a family dispute when the circle inspector, assured her of help, gained her trust and sexually assaulted her. She further alleged that he made her pregnant and forced her to undergo an abortion.

She also accused him of extorting nearly Rs 2 crore from her in multiple instalments, physically assaulting her and threatening her to come whenever he called. Police have asked her to submit any evidence available with her.

According to Ameenpur CI M Praveen Reddy, a case was registered under Sections 64, 68, 74, 75, 77, 78, 89, 115, 308 and 351 of the BNS, along with Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The woman had earlier approached senior police officials and lodged a complaint at Ameenpur police station on Thursday night, following which police recorded her statement on Friday.