Cyberabad Municipal Corporation asks Zomato to delist repeat food safety violators

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has urged online food delivery platform Zomato to delist and cancel the accounts of Food Business Operators (FBOs) that repeatedly violate food safety and hygiene norms, as part of its efforts to strengthen consumer safety.

The civic body held a meeting with Zomato’s legal team to discuss measures to improve food safety compliance at the platform level. The discussions focused on delisting establishments that repeatedly flout food safety regulations and ensuring stricter verification before onboarding restaurants.

CMC officials emphasised the need to verify the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence number, its validity and the category of business before allowing food establishments to register on the platform. The corporation also called for measures to prevent multiple establishments from operating under a single FSSAI licence and sought stronger compliance checks before non-compliant establishments are allowed to resume operations on the platform.

Zomato’s legal team assured the corporation of its cooperation in implementing the proposed measures.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the CMC’s ongoing food safety drive and improve consumer protection by ensuring that only compliant food establishments operate through online food delivery platforms.