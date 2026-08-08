No Chandipura virus in Telangana, but doctors call for vigilance

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana remains free of Chandipura virus infections, peadiatricians have called for heightened surveillance, hospital preparedness and public awareness following the emergence of several cases in western India especially in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Paediatricians caution that while the virus is rare, it is one of the most fatal viral infections affecting children and requires immediate medical intervention.

According to the, the Chandipura virus, first identified in Chandipura village of Maharashtra in 1965, belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and is transmitted through the bite of infected female sand flies. Unlike many viral illnesses, it is not transmitted from person to person. Children below the age of 15 years are the most susceptible, with the disease capable of progressing rapidly from mild symptoms to severe neurological complications within a short span.

Speaking to TNIE , Dr Sandeep Swamy, Professor of Paediatrics at Siddipet Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), said the infection usually begins with high fever, severe headache and repeated projectile vomiting. The illness can quickly progress to dehydration, seizures, altered consciousness and coma. Since there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine against the virus, management is largely supportive and depends on early diagnosis, intensive care and prompt treatment of complications,” he said.

He stressed that Telangana should not wait for cases to emerge before strengthening its health infrastructure. The state should identify nodal treatment centres with adequate pediatric intensive care facilities, ensure the availability of trained healthcare personnel and issue standard clinical management protocols to hospitals. The emphasis should be on preparedness rather than panic, he added.