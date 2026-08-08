Rain-and-shine cycle keeps Hyderabad residents guessing

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s weather this monsoon has been swinging between scorching sunshine and sudden, heavy showers, sometimes within minutes — a pattern that has been unusual in recent years.

According to the weatherman, the absence of a low-pressure system or trough in the vicinity is resulting in limited cloud formation and only brief passing showers over the city, leading to the erratic weather pattern.

For the past week, temperatures in Hyderabad have been more reminiscent of peak summer. Then, suddenly, a downpour lasts for five minutes or so, only to be followed almost immediately by bright sunshine.

“I cannot understand whether it is summer or rainy season. Sometimes, it feels like summer and suddenly it starts raining,” said a city resident.

Several residents said the weather pattern in Hyderabad was beginning to resemble that of the Himalayan region, where sunshine and rain can alternate rapidly.