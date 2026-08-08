Revanth, Subramanian discuss AI-driven measures to boost Telangana revenues

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a detailed discussion with noted economist Arvind Subramanian here on Friday on ways to augment the state’s revenues.

The discussions focused on improving GST collections amid Telangana’s rapidly growing economy. Revanth and Subramanian decided to leverage Artificial Intelligence to strengthen revenue mobilisation.

They also discussed reforms in the GST and Excise sectors. A simplified, AI-based system will be developed to improve GST collections while ensuring that businesses do not face any difficulties.

Subramanian said technology would be used to enhance Telangana’s ease of doing business rankings. He suggested using AI primarily to plug revenue leakages in the building and construction materials sectors.

He stressed the need for coordination among the Municipal Administration, RERA, Panchayat Raj, Energy, Finance and Commercial Taxes departments through AI-based systems.

The chief minister said that, apart from tax data, information from schemes and services such as Arogyasri, MeeSeva and the CM’s Relief Fund should also be integrated with AI to help the administration function more effectively.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Adviser to the CM K Ramakrishna Rao were also present.