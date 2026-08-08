Stronger foundation will ensure poll victories, Nabin tells Telangana BJP

HYDERABAD: With municipal elections on the horizon and the contest for Telangana Assembly already in view, the message from the BJP’s central leadership that met leaders from the state was that organisation would precede ambition. After all, in politics, a house is built from the foundation, not the roof.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin met the party’s state president N Ramchander Rao, MPs, MLAs and state in-charges Abhay Patil and Chandrashekhar Tiwari in New Delhi. While the formal meeting reviewed the party’s position in the state, a subsequent discussion with Ramchander Rao and the in-charges turned to organisational strategy and the political roadmap ahead.

According to sources, the leadership left little doubt about its objective of bringing the BJP to power in the next Telangana Assembly elections. But before looking that far ahead, leaders were asked to keep their eyes on the nearer milestones. The upcoming elections to the Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Cyberabad, Khammam and Warangal municipal corporations, along with the two Graduate MLC constituencies represented by BJP MPs, were identified as the next political tests. The target, sources said, is to secure a majority of municipal divisions and retain both MLC seats to keep the party’s momentum intact.

The discussions also touched upon the prospect of legislators from other parties joining the BJP. Sources said Nabin made it clear that while the party remained open to political expansion, any sitting MLA seeking to join would first have to resign from the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate through a byelection. The message, insiders said, was that political growth should not come at the cost of electoral legitimacy.