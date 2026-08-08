Telangana High Court: Ensure PS sweepers get minimum wages

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to pay minimum wages to sweepers and attenders working in various police stations, holding that the petitioners have made out a prima facie case for interim relief.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by Uppala Mallikarjun and 48 others, contending that they had been working for several years but were being paid only consolidated wages instead of the minimum wages notified under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

The petitioners sought payment of wages as fixed by the district collectors concerned in accordance with the gazette notification dated October 3, 2016, as revised from time to time.

Their counsel submitted that the issue was already covered by earlier judgments of the Telangana High Court in a batch of writ petitions, which were affirmed by the Supreme Court.