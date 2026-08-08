Telangana High Court judge flags financial stress on state from schemes

HYDERABAD: Questioning the sustainability of extending benefits to almost the entire population, the Telangana High Court on Friday voiced concern over the state’s financial position, observing that welfare schemes should be confined to “needy and eligible persons”.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka made the observations while hearing a contempt case filed by J Ramakrishna, former member of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, over the alleged non-remittance of pending surcharge on stamp duty collected for the Board.

Principal Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania appeared before the court and informed it that Rs 25 crore had been remitted to the Cantonment Board on May 16, 2026 towards the pending surcharge on stamp duty and that the balance would be paid in three instalments.

During the hearing, Justice Bheemapaka observed that there were more than 100 contempt cases pending against Sultania and remarked that if punishment were imposed in every case, the officer could spend the remainder of his service in jail. The judge also questioned what an officer could do when the state itself had limited financial resources.

The judge observed that while welfare schemes were necessary, benefits should be restricted to those who genuinely needed them. Referring to Rythu Bharosa, he noted that wealthy landlords were also receiving benefits.