Telangana will soon digitalise Assembly, Council proceedings, says D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to introduce a Digital Legislative Assembly and a Digital Legislative Council as part of its efforts to modernise governance through technology, IT & Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Friday.

Inaugurating the AI Transformation Conclave (Telangana), jointly organised by GovConnect and Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva) in Hyderabad, the minister said that the state was leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, data analytics and quantum computing to make governance more transparent, efficient and responsive.

Sridhar Babu said that the government was strengthening cybersecurity and data privacy frameworks while promoting the responsible and ethical use of AI. While AI has the potential to transform governance and public service delivery, he stressed that it cannot replace human compassion, which remains central to effective administration.

Announcing another major initiative, the minister said the government would soon unveil a significant collaboration in quantum technology, underscoring Telangana’s ambition to emerge as a national leader in advanced technologies alongside its AI ecosystem.