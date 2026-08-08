Telangana will soon digitalise Assembly, Council proceedings, says D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to introduce a Digital Legislative Assembly and a Digital Legislative Council as part of its efforts to modernise governance through technology, IT & Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Friday.
Inaugurating the AI Transformation Conclave (Telangana), jointly organised by GovConnect and Electronic Service Delivery (MeeSeva) in Hyderabad, the minister said that the state was leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, data analytics and quantum computing to make governance more transparent, efficient and responsive.
Sridhar Babu said that the government was strengthening cybersecurity and data privacy frameworks while promoting the responsible and ethical use of AI. While AI has the potential to transform governance and public service delivery, he stressed that it cannot replace human compassion, which remains central to effective administration.
Announcing another major initiative, the minister said the government would soon unveil a significant collaboration in quantum technology, underscoring Telangana’s ambition to emerge as a national leader in advanced technologies alongside its AI ecosystem.
Sridhar also said the state plans to roll out blockchain-based certificate services to improve the security, authenticity and transparency of citizens’ records. The government is simultaneously expanding high-speed internet connectivity to rural areas through T-Fiber and working to provide doorstep delivery of government services to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.
As part of its Digital Office Project, the government is implementing paperless administration across departments. Governance must evolve with technological advancements to become more efficient, transparent and citizen-centric, the minister said.
Highlighting the state’s digital governance initiatives, Sridhar Babu said that Telangana has already introduced a Digital Cabinet, a real-time government dashboard integrating 20 departments, the country’s first AI-powered data exchange platform, WhatsApp-based citizen services and the Mee Ticket platform.
The conclave also featured knowledge presentations and panel discussions on AI-driven citizen service delivery, scaling AI across government ecosystems, emerging technologies and public sector innovation.