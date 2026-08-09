AI a shot in the arm for healthcare, say experts

HYDERABAD: Artificial intelligence can help shift India’s healthcare system from late diagnosis to early prediction and from standardised treatment to personalised care, experts said at a FICCI conference on AI-enabled healthcare and digital transformation in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The FICCI, Telangana State Council, also launched its first healthcare panel at the conference. The panel is expected to work on policy recommendations for the Telangana government on healthcare delivery, preventive care, medical tourism, accessibility and skilling of the healthcare workforce.

Deepti Sai Prasad, chair of the FICCI Telangana Healthcare Panel and MD of Ozone Hospitals, said the panel’s initial priorities would include AI-enabled care, preventive and outcomes-based healthcare, accessibility, medical tourism and workforce development.

Dr Chinna Babu, co-chair of the panel and clinical director of surgical oncology at Yashoda Hospitals, said preventive healthcare and specialised medical services needed to be expanded beyond Hyderabad to tier-II and tier-III cities. The lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in smaller towns, he said, was contributing to higher out-of-pocket expenditure as patients travelled to larger cities for treatment.