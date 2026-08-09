BJP’s Bengal strategy will not work in Telangana: Mallu Ravi

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress Disciplinary Committee chairman and MP Mallu Ravi on Saturday accused the BJP of misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation to come to power in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, he questioned whether democracy was still alive in the country, saying the Gen Z movement reflected the prevailing situation. He also alleged that the protesters faced police action reminiscent of the lathi-charges carried out by the British during the freedom struggle.

Turning to Telangana, Mallu Ravi said the BJP was now seeking to make the state its next target. “Their first target was West Bengal, and now the BJP is saying Telangana is next. But there is no guarantee that the BJP will even secure third place in Telangana in the next elections,” he said. He expressed confidence that the Congress would return to power in Telangana with “100 per cent certainty”. He claimed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enjoyed widespread support, including among Gen Z, for working for the people.

Mallu Ravi alleged that the BJP was seeking to replicate its electoral success in Assam and Bihar in Telangana, but said the strategy would not work here. “Telangana is different. Here, the leadership is running the administration by providing jobs and implementing welfare programmes,” he said, referring to the government’s claim of providing 70,000 jobs.

Revanth’s Delhi visits helping push key projects

On Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visits to Delhi, Mallu Ravi said they were necessary to press the Centre on development projects. He claimed the meetings with Union ministers were helping push projects such as Hyderabad Metro and the Musi Riverfront.