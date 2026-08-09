Case study on COVID-19 response co-authored by Sajjanar and ISB Professor to be published

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Harvard Business Publishing, through Harvard Business Impact, have published a case study on the Covid-19 response in the Cyberabad IT corridor, co-authored by ISB Professor Vijaya Sunder M and Hyderabad Police Commissioner and former Cyberabad CP VC Sajjanar.

Titled “Operational Excellence in Crisis: Transforming Business Continuity in Cyberabad IT Corridor”, the case study documents how Cyberabad Police, under Sajjanar’s leadership, worked with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), government, industry and healthcare bodies to shift nearly 8 lakh IT employees to work from home within days of the pandemic’s onset.

The initiative helped maintain operations across several sectors, while SCSC coordinated movement permissions, government advisories, CXO engagement and workplace safety.

The case also records humanitarian initiatives, including an oxygen bank, COVID control room, plasma drives, a vaccination camp for 38,000 people, and distribution of food, PPE, medicines and equipment.