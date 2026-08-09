Family Register Certificate being used for ‘backdoor’ voting, alleges N Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao congratulated the party’s SIR representatives and cadres for completing the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Telangana.

Addressing a state-level workshop on the second phase of SIR at Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Khairatabad on Saturday, he said the exercise, being undertaken after over two decades, was in accordance with the constitutional mandate and Election Commission of India rules and was not introduced by the Union government.

Accusing the Congress, BRS and AIMIM of vote-bank politics, Ramchander Rao alleged that, on the lines of what he called the Karnataka model, attempts were being made to use a Family Register Certificate to facilitate voting rights through the “backdoor” for illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis without proper identification documents.

He alleged that the three parties were pressuring officials and encouraging illegal registrations to increase votes against the BJP, and said the party would fight the alleged “FRC exploitation” legally and politically.

He also accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of trying to add bogus votes through private contracts while publicly opposing SIR.

Ramchander Rao asked booth presidents and BLAs to scrutinise the draft rolls, claiming 300-350 bogus or duplicate votes were being removed per booth. He urged workers to verify voter names, use Forms 6, 7 and 8 for registration, deletion and corrections, and expedite registration of graduates for the upcoming Graduate MLC polls.