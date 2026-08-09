Fine rice scheme meant for destitutes misused by crooks in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: Several beneficiaries, dealers and rice millers are allegedly misusing the state government’s fine rice scheme for profit. Sources said some government employees and economically well-off individuals use their ration cards to collect subsidised rice and sell it back to dealers and middlemen. In erstwhile Medak, some dealers have allegedly colluded with middlemen to smuggle fine rice across state borders.

Official sources said the dealers buy rice from ration card holders for Rs15–Rs 20 per kg and sell it in the market for around Rs 40 per kg, while the open market price is even higher. Authorities have also found that some rice millers are allegedly involved in smuggling the subsidised rice to other states.

Recently, police seized 30 tonnes of rice at Kohir in Sangareddy district. Task Force police also seized 335 quintals of subsidised rice smuggled from Hyderabad and other areas to Gujarat via Kollur. On August 2, police intercepted 290 quintals of rice smuggled to neighbouring states near Gouraram in Wargal mandal and registered a case.

Authorities have also seized subsidised rice stored at rice mills along with vehicles used for its smuggling. Recently, officials seized 600 quintals of rice at Ramaram village in Rayapole mandal of Siddipet district.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, told TNIE that subsidised rice is being smuggled daily to neighbouring states along National Highway 161 from various parts of the district due to inadequate surveillance and inspections.

A Transport department official said smugglers earlier feared RTA check-posts at state borders. However, with the closure of the checkposts, the smuggling has continued unabated. He said curbing rice smuggling would be difficult unless border checkposts were restored.