For Rs 499, a coffee date — but there’s a catch, and possibly a trap

HYDERABAD: For a lonely woman in the city, spending Rs 499 for a coffee meeting may not seem like too much. Even Rs 1,249 for a movie date may appear reasonable if all she is looking for is some company.

There are offers for a shopping companion at Rs 1,499, an escort for an event or wedding at Rs 1,999 and even a 10-hour full-day package for Rs 4,499.

The offers, however, are not what they appear to be.

Hyderabad police have warned women and young adults against a “Rent a Boyfriend” scam being promoted through social media platforms such as Instagram, Telegram and Facebook. The advertisements offer “personal companionship” and often come with discounts designed to make the services appear more attractive.

In a post on X on Saturday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said cyber criminals were using fake profiles and attractive advertisements to lure people into the scam.

The advertisements are made to look credible, with photographs of young men, detailed price lists and assurances of confidentiality and safety. According to the police, however, the photographs may be AI-generated or taken from the internet, with no connection to the person behind the account.

Once someone responds to the advertisement, the conversation moves to direct messaging. The fraudster may initially engage in friendly conversation before asking for an advance payment.