Former BRS MLA convicted in Rs 34 lakh cheque bounce case

HYDERABAD: Former BRS MLA Panjugula Rohith Reddy, alias Pilot Rohith Reddy, was on Saturday convicted in a Rs 34.23 lakh cheque-bounce case dating back to 2014-15. The I Judicial Magistrate of First Class issued a non-bailable warrant after he failed to appear for the pronouncement of the judgment.

According to the complaint filed by M/s Intellidecs Pvt Ltd, represented by its director, Pinnapareddy Jaya Aditya Reddy, the company had appointed Rohith Reddy as one of its directors to help expand its business.

However, the company alleged that instead of developing its business, Rohith Reddy diverted the firm’s resources for his personal benefit without the management’s knowledge. He allegedly participated in tender works in Jammu as a GPA holder of TA Infra, actions the company claimed were against its interests.

Rohith agreed to pay Rs 34 lakh and executed MoU in 2014

The complainant alleged that Rohith Reddy travelled to Jammu and other places at the company’s expense in the name of securing business. It further alleged that, with a mala fide intention to deceive the company, he used office resources for personal benefit and caused substantial losses to the firm.

After the alleged irregularities came to light, the company questioned Rohith Reddy about them. According to the complaint, he agreed to forgo his advisory fees and resigned as a director on February 7, 2014.

The parties subsequently agreed to settle the claim. Rohith Reddy agreed to pay Rs 34.23 lakh and executed an MoU in August 2014. He then issued a cheque for Rs 34.23 lakh in September 2014 towards discharge of the liability and also executed a promissory note.