KCR announces Rs 2.25 crore on behalf of BRS for Sudarshan Reddy’s family

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 2.25 crore financial assistance to the family of senior party leader and former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who recently died after an illness. The decision was taken after consultations with senior party leaders and key leaders of the erstwhile Warangal district.

Under the assistance package, Rs 1 crore each will be provided to Sudarshan Reddy’s two children to support their future needs. In addition, Rs 25 lakh will be deposited in a bank account in the name of his elderly mother, Amruthamma, to take care of her needs and welfare.

KCR assured that the party would continue to support the family’s welfare, particularly the children’s education and future, and stand by them in the long term.

Meanwhile, the BRS chief is scheduled to visit Nallabelli village in Narsampet constituency on Sunday, August 9, to meet and console the family members of Sudarshan Reddy. A dedicated BRS leader since its inception, Peddi was one of KCR’s close associates and trusted followers.

KCR is also expected to meet BRS leaders, party workers and Peddi’s supporters in the constituency. The BRS leadership said further decisions on the family’s long-term welfare would be taken after the Dasadinakarma ceremonies, following consultations with senior party leaders and key leaders from the district.