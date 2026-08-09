Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka pitches Telangana as investment destination

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana offered a conducive environment for investments, with industrial land, skilled manpower, reliable power supply and world-class infrastructure among its key strengths.

Addressing a Meet and Greet programme organised by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Bhatti interacted with the Telugu diaspora, industrialists, technology experts and professionals from the Bay Area and invited them to partner with Telangana in its growth journey.

He said the state government was working to position Telangana as one of India’s most attractive investment destinations, with industrial corridors and parks offering land for sectors such as manufacturing, IT, life sciences and clean energy. The government was also strengthening the Young India Skills University and other educational and technical institutions to develop a workforce suited to emerging industries.

Bhatti said the proposed Future City was being developed by integrating cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure and sustainable urban planning, with the aim of attracting global companies and investments.

He said the government was focusing on IT, pharmaceuticals, green energy, advanced manufacturing and knowledge-based industries to take Telangana’s economy to the $3 trillion level. He urged the diaspora to contribute not only through investments but also technology, innovation and industrial expansion.

As part of his US tour, Bhatti travelled in a Waymo autonomous vehicle in San Francisco and later met its representatives. Discussions covered autonomous vehicle technology, infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.