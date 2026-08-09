Marri Channa Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences ready; CM to inaugurate

HYDERABAD: Dr Marri Channa Reddy Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (Dr MCR TIMS) is ready to commence medical services and will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said on Saturday.

The minister inspected the hospital and reviewed arrangements ahead of the inauguration, including infrastructure, medical services, manpower, security and other support systems. He directed officials to complete all pending works on a war footing and ensure that every department was fully operational before the hospital opened.

He said Dr MCR TIMS was being developed as a major government healthcare institution offering advanced super-speciality services. The facility is expected to provide critical care, emergency medicine, organ transplantation and other specialised services under one roof, supported by modern infrastructure and medical equipment.