Telangana Congress BC leaders seek action beyond census

HYDERABAD: Congress BC leaders on Saturday acknowledged that while the BC caste census had been completed in the state, much remained to be done to meet the aspirations of BC communities. They agreed to work together on the next steps to secure greater welfare and opportunities for BCs.

A meeting of BC ministers, MLAs, public representatives and senior leaders was held at the residence of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Ministers’ Quarters.

The meeting discussed issues concerning BCs, welfare programmes, upcoming statue unveiling programmes and the community’s future course of action.

The leaders called for a BC sub-plan with adequate funds for the community’s social, economic and political advancement, besides strengthening the BC Commission.

They also decided to release pending fee reimbursement dues in phases and improve the implementation of BC Welfare schemes. Funds would be allocated for Atma Gaurava Bhavans and their construction expedited, while strengthening the Congress at the grassroots was also discussed.

Phule, Papanna Goud statues to be unveiled on Aug 14

Meanwhile, the leaders decided to unveil the statues of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule near HMDA grounds on August 14 and unveil Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud’s statue on Tank Bund on August 18. BC ministers, MLAs and senior leaders will invite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the programmes and discuss issues facing BC communities.