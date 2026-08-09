Telangana High Court summons officials over compound wall razing

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector, Malkajgiri mandal revenue officer and Tirumalagiri tahsildar/MRO to appear before it on August 11 with relevant records and explain the demolition of a compound wall by HYDRAA.

The court observed that the revenue authorities were aware of earlier interim orders restraining interference with the petitioners’ possession but failed to bring the pending litigation to HYDRAA’s notice before the demolition and fencing.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued the direction while hearing a writ petition filed by Peechara Linga Rao and six others, who alleged that HYDRAA, at the instance of the Hyderabad district collector, demolished their property’s compound wall on July 18, 2026, without notice or following due process.

The petitioners claimed ownership and possession of plots in a layout sanctioned by Vani Cooperative Housing Society in Survey Nos. 194/1 and 211 at Malkajgiri.

They relied on registered sale deeds and a layout approval granted by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board in 1990.

The court noted that earlier writ petitions concerning the same land had resulted in interim orders restraining interference with the petitioners’ possession.

The revenue authorities, however, contended that portions of the land were surplus under Urban Land Ceiling proceedings and classified as state government property.

HYDRAA maintained that it had only fenced the land and erected signboards at the revenue department’s request to prevent encroachments.