Telangana: One kg of opium seized; Seven held within 20 days

HYDERABAD: The EAGLE Force, in coordination with local police, busted two interstate drug trafficking networks operating between Rajasthan and Hyderabad and seized one kg of opium and 25 grams of mephedrone (MD), collectively worth Rs 12.6 lakh. Seven persons were arrested in two cases registered by Miyapur and Saifabad police within 20 days.

Police said that on August 7, they received information that Mahender Kumawath of Rajasthan had dispatched one kg of opium and 40 grams of MD to Bengaluru through Ram Prasad, a driver. Kumawath allegedly instructed his associate, Madhu Ram of Goshamahal, to collect the consignment. Following further instructions from Kumawath, he and an associate went to Gokul Plots in Hafeezpet to deliver the consignment to Mahendra Patel at his residence in Miyapur.

Miyapur police arrested three Rajasthan natives and seized 1.031 kg of opium and 18 grams of MD from them. Police said the trafficking was taking place near Quantum Leap School, posing a potential threat to students and youth.

In a separate case, Saifabad police arrested four Rajasthan natives near Parishram Bhawan while they were delivering seven grams of MD to customers.