Telangana's medical student injured in Andhra Pradesh mishap dies

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Postgraduate medical student Kanike Priyanka (28), who sustained critical head injuries when a car allegedly driven by an inebriated youth hit her two-wheeler in the city on August 3, died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. Priyanka’s family agreed to donate her organs, who was declared brain-dead.

Priyanka, a native of Ellanpur in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana, was a meritorious student. She completed her MBBS at the Kurnool Government Medical College, and joined GSL Medical College for a postgraduate course in dermatology in February this year.