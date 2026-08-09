Telangana's water rights in peril, BRS won’t keep mum: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy of compromising Telangana’s river water interests and indulging in “occult politics”.

During a chitchat with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao questioned whether Revanth and Uttam had agreed to the agenda of the proposed Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) meeting. “How can the state participate in a meeting if its agenda is detrimental to Telangana’s interests?” he asked. He warned that any attempt to undermine the state’s water rights would trigger a BRS movement on the scale of the Telangana statehood agitation.

Rama Rao also criticised the appointment of Adityanath Das as an adviser, calling him “anti-Telangana” and alleging that Revanth was functioning at the behest of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned why Telangana’s own engineers and experts were not considered and demanded Das’s removal.

On water utilisation in Palamuru-Mahbubnagar, he alleged that neighbouring states were lifting river water while the government failed to act despite rainfall and water availability. He claimed pumps were switched on only after the BRS threatened to mobilise farmers.

Rama Rao also rejected Congress allegations against former minister T Harish Rao over occult rituals, accusing the ruling party of “petty politics”. He said religious rituals were not wrong but the chief minister must also discharge his responsibilities towards farmers.

‘Govt failed on power supply’

Rama Rao accused the government of failing to provide uninterrupted power to farmers despite claiming adequate supply. He challenged it to identify a substation providing 24-hour agricultural power and claimed there were five or six power cuts daily.

He noted that the previous BRS government had issued pattas to around 2.5 lakh people under GO 58 and questioned whether Congress had issued even one since coming to power.