Bonalu draws thousands to Old City temples

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad’s Old City came alive with the colours, rituals and sounds of Bonalu on Sunday as thousands of devotees gathered at Mahankali temples for the two-day festival.

Women carrying traditional bonams on their heads began arriving at the temples from the early hours. The decorated pots, covered with neem leaves and topped with lamps, added to the festive atmosphere as devotees waited in long queues to offer prayers to Goddess Mahankali.

Major celebrations were held at the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza and temples in Sultan Shahi, Hari Bowli and Uppuguda. Families and devotees from different parts of the city joined the celebrations, turning several parts of the Old City into busy festive centres.

The bonams, traditionally filled with cooked rice mixed with milk, jaggery and curd, were offered to the Goddess as part of the ritual. Devotees also participated in various traditional activities around the temples.

Police deployed additional personnel and made security arrangements across the Old City to regulate crowds and ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. The celebrations will conclude on Monday with the traditional Ghatam processions.

The processions will pass through historic areas, including Charminar and Shahalibanda, before culminating at the Nayapool immersion point near the Musi River.