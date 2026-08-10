BRS chief hands over Rs 2.25 crore aid to former MLA’s kin

WARANGAL: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday visited Nallabelli village in Narasampet mandal to offer condolences to the family of former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, who died recently following illness.

KCR paid floral tributes to Sudarshan Reddy’s portrait and consoled his mother, wife and children. He assured the family that the BRS would stand by them and handed over cheques worth `2.25 crore as financial assistance.

KCR decided to extend the assistance after consulting senior party leaders and key leaders from the erstwhile Warangal district.

Sudarshan Reddy is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

A close associate of KCR, he had been associated with the BRS since 2000. He served as president of the erstwhile Warangal district unit during the Telangana agitation and participated in several BRS programmes during the movement.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in Nallabelli. BRS leaders and workers from across the erstwhile Warangal district gathered here to pay their respects.

Sudarshan Reddy statue pedestal demolished

Warangal: Tension prevailed in Narsampet late Sunday night after municipal authorities demolished a pedestal being constructed by BRS activists for installing a statue of the late former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. Hours after BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Nallabelli to console the family members of the former MLA, party activists began constructing the pedestal on private land.