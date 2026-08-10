Come hear students of Telangana, Ramchander urges Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: BJP state unit president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday questioned when Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would visit Telangana with his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme to hear the grievances of students allegedly affected by the Congress government.
In a statement, Ramchander said Rahul had been travelling across the country, particularly NDA-ruled states, claiming to be the voice of students and youth. “When will this 56-year-old self-proclaimed custodian of the youth come to Telangana and listen to the cries of students suffering under his own government?” he asked.
The BJP state unit chief alleged that the future of nearly 20 lakh SC, ST, BC and EBC students was at risk due to the government’s failure to clear long-pending fee reimbursement dues. He claimed thousands of students were unable to pursue higher education or take up employment as educational institutions had withheld their original certificates over unpaid fees, pushing families into financial distress.
Ramchander questioned whether Rahul was aware of the issue and cited Telangana High Court observations on the government’s failure to clear the arrears. He said educational institutions had told the Court that dues dating back to 2020-21 remained unpaid, while estimates in different proceedings had put the outstanding amount between `10,000 crore and `12,000 crore.
Terming Rahul a “leader of propaganda”, the BJP leader asked whether the LoP would hear the “real goonj” of Telangana’s students.
He also recalled Rahul’s 2023 election campaign visit to Ashoknagar, alleging that he had promised a job calendar, employment and an unemployment allowance within 100 days of the Congress coming to power. Ramchander alleged that the promises remained unfulfilled even after more than two-and-a-half years of the Congress government.
TG armed struggle missing from textbooks: Sanjay
MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday accused the Congress and BRS of pursuing what he termed ‘minority appeasement’ and said the BJP would oppose such policies while working for all sections. Taking part in Bonalu in the Old City, Sanjay questioned why the history of Telangana’s armed struggle and its fighters was not adequately covered in school textbooks. He also criticised the Congress over its portrayal of Tipu Sultan, alleging that he was a “cruel ruler” and questioning the decision to install his statues.