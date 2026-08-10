Come hear students of Telangana, Ramchander urges Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: BJP state unit president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday questioned when Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi would visit Telangana with his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme to hear the grievances of students allegedly affected by the Congress government.

In a statement, Ramchander said Rahul had been travelling across the country, particularly NDA-ruled states, claiming to be the voice of students and youth. “When will this 56-year-old self-proclaimed custodian of the youth come to Telangana and listen to the cries of students suffering under his own government?” he asked.

The BJP state unit chief alleged that the future of nearly 20 lakh SC, ST, BC and EBC students was at risk due to the government’s failure to clear long-pending fee reimbursement dues. He claimed thousands of students were unable to pursue higher education or take up employment as educational institutions had withheld their original certificates over unpaid fees, pushing families into financial distress.