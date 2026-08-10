Gen Z must learn spirit of Quit India Movement, says B Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday urged Gen Z to understand the significance of the Quit India Movement and remember the sacrifices that won India its independence.
Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Quit India Day, Mahesh recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s August 8, 1942, call that mobilised the country against British rule. He said the contributions of Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose were crucial to the freedom struggle.
He added that thousands of youngsters lost everything in the freedom struggle, and exhorted the youth to study the sacrifices that brought independence.
Mahesh alleged that attempts were being made to erase Gandhi and Nehru’s contributions from the history of the freedom movement, while the BJP was trying to appropriate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy. Referring to the recent Gen Z movement, he said young people should understand the history and spirit of the Quit India Movement and called on those undermining the Constitution and democratic institutions to “quit”.
“In a democracy, no matter how powerful a person may be, they will ultimately have to bow before the people,” the TPCC chief said, stressing the need to protect constitutional values and democracy.
The MLC alleged that the Centre was adopting a stubborn approach on several issues and said democratic forces would continue to resist attempts to undermine constitutional values. On electoral rolls, he alleged that genuine votes were being deleted during the SIR process and said the Congress was fighting to protect eligible voters’ rights. He added that the party would continue its fight to protect democracy without discrimination based on caste.
Cong leaders follow Gandhian ideals, says Sridhar
IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said Gandhi’s “Do or Die” call launched a historic struggle against British rule. He said Congress leaders today were following the path shown by Gandhi and other freedom fighters and Gandhian leaders who sacrificed their lives for the country.
Sridhar said senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was continuing to fight the BJP in defence of democratic and constitutional values.
He said an exhibition organised by the Gandhi Trust would help students understand the significance of the Quit India Movement and the freedom struggle. The Congress government, he said, would provide peaceful, people-oriented governance inspired by Gandhi’s ideals. He added that the recent Gen Z movement showed that even major issues could be pursued and achieved through peaceful means.