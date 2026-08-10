Gen Z must learn spirit of Quit India Movement, says B Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday urged Gen Z to understand the significance of the Quit India Movement and remember the sacrifices that won India its independence.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Quit India Day, Mahesh recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s August 8, 1942, call that mobilised the country against British rule. He said the contributions of Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose were crucial to the freedom struggle.

He added that thousands of youngsters lost everything in the freedom struggle, and exhorted the youth to study the sacrifices that brought independence.

Mahesh alleged that attempts were being made to erase Gandhi and Nehru’s contributions from the history of the freedom movement, while the BJP was trying to appropriate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy. Referring to the recent Gen Z movement, he said young people should understand the history and spirit of the Quit India Movement and called on those undermining the Constitution and democratic institutions to “quit”.

“In a democracy, no matter how powerful a person may be, they will ultimately have to bow before the people,” the TPCC chief said, stressing the need to protect constitutional values and democracy.